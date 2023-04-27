Players excited for Cowboys 1st round draft pick Mazi Smith, but fans have mixed reaction

The Dallas Cowboys went defensive line with their 2023 1st round draft pick. His new teammates were excited by the pick, but many fans questioned the Cowboys not taking other players who had slipped in the draft.

Mazi Smith was taken with the 26th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

Micah Parsons tweeted out "Mazi!!!! Let's go !! Man let's freaking work!!!!!!"

He also joined an NFL Draft broadcast when the pick was made and showed his excitement.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs retweeted Micah's excitement.

DeMarcus Lawrence also welcomed the defensive tackle to the team.

While his defensive teammates were happy to see him join the team, some Cowboys fans were left wondering why they didn't take Joey Porter Jr. or Nolan Smith, who most didn't expect to still be available when the Cowboys picked at 26. Smith was later taken by the Eagles.

There were also fans who thought the Cowboys could have accepted a trade to move down and gotten him later, as well as one or two more draft picks.

Though, other fans were happy with the pick, pointing to the need for help in the interior defense.

After Thursday night, the Cowboys have two draft picks on Friday and four on Saturday.

The Cowboys have done a good job drafting over the past decade, especially in the first round.