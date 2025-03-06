Dallas Cowboys legend Zach Martin retires

article

Nine-time Pro Bowler Zach Martin has officially retired.

The Dallas Cowboys guard reflected on his football career on Wednesday and thanked everyone who helped him along the way.

Martin is retiring as one of the most decorated players in franchise history.

Eleven years ago, Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones convinced his father, Jerry, to draft Martin over quarterback Johnny Manziel. It was the right choice.

The offensive lineman from Notre Dame went on to become a Cowboys legend.

Only Cowboys Hall of Famers Bob Lilly and Randy White were also named first-team All-Pro players seven times.

Martin said his only regret is that he never got to hoist the Lombardi Trophy with his teammates.

"But I am incredibly proud of the road we traveled and everything we accomplished along the way. I hope I left as much of an impression on this organization as it did on me. There’s a deep sense of pride in knowing I gave everything to one team, one city, one team, one organization my entire career," he said.

Former teammate Tony Romo, who attended Martin’s retirement celebration at The Star, said even as a rookie, Martin was one of the best linemen he’s ever played with.

Martin will be eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration in 2029.