Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey sets record in loss to Eagles

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has been on quite the journey, from MLS to a software engineering job to the USFL and now a record-setting kicker for his hometown team.

Aubrey hit a 51-yard field goal in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that added his name to the record books.

The Plano native is 19-19 on field goals this year.

That's the most made field goals without a miss to start a career in NFL history.

Aubrey, a 28-year-old rookie, missed his first PAT of the season, but has not missed a kick since.

The kicker is 4-4 on field goals of 50-yards or longer and was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8 against the LA Rams.

