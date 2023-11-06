Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey sets record in loss to Eagles

By
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

Plano's Brandon Aubrey on journey to Cowboys kicker

Becoming an NFL kicker wasn't originally part of Brandon Aubrey's dream. He sits down for a 1-on-1 interview with FOX 4's Jeff Kolb to talk about his journey from the MLS, to a 9 to 5 and how he became an NFL kicker.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has been on quite the journey, from MLS to a software engineering job to the USFL and now a record-setting kicker for his hometown team.

Aubrey hit a 51-yard field goal in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that added his name to the record books.

The Plano native is 19-19 on field goals this year.

That's the most made field goals without a miss to start a career in NFL history.

Aubrey, a 28-year-old rookie, missed his first PAT of the season, but has not missed a kick since.

Related

Brandon Aubrey's journey from software engineer to Dallas Cowboys kicker
article

Brandon Aubrey's journey from software engineer to Dallas Cowboys kicker

Becoming an NFL kicker wasn't originally part of Brandon Aubrey's dream. He sits with FOX 4's Jeff Kolb to talk about his journey from the MLS, to a 9 to 5 and eventually becoming a kicker for the NFL's most famous franchise.

The kicker is 4-4 on field goals of 50-yards or longer and was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8 against the LA Rams.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the floundering New York Giants on Sunday in Arlington.