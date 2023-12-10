Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey extends NFL record with 30 straight FGs to start career

article

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey extended his NFL record for consecutive field goals to start a career by hitting four field goals against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night to reach 30 in a row.

The 60-yarder gave Dallas a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. In the third, Aubrey became the first NFL kicker with two field goals from at least 59 yards in the same game.

The Cowboys went up 27-13 on the 59-yarder, allowing Aubrey to surpass Greg Zuerlein and Harrison Butker, who each had a pair from at least 58 in the same game.

He added a 45-yarder in the fourth and another from 50 in the final two minutes.

They are the two longest kicks for Aubrey, a 28-year-old rookie who grew up in the Dallas area and once was a Major League Soccer prospect. He has eight of at least 50 yards.

The Cowboys gave Aubrey, who spent two seasons in the USFL, his chance after moving on from Brett Maher, who missed four consecutive extra points in a playoff victory at Tampa Bay last season.

Aubrey missed his first-ever NFL kick on a PAT in the opener against the New York Giants before making 49 in a row, extra points and field goals included. That run ended with a missed extra point at Carolina on Nov. 19, and he missed another one in the next game against Washington.