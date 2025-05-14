Dallas Cowboys scheduled to play Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day

The Brief The Cowboys will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day. The game will be in Dallas on Nov. 27.



The Dallas Cowboys will continue their Thanksgiving Day tradition with a game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game will be played at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, the team announced on the social media platform X.

Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

By the numbers:

The Cowboys have been playing at home on Thanksgiving Day since 1966.

There were only two years where the team didn’t play on Thanksgiving – in 1975 and 1977.

Overall, the team’s record on Thanksgiving Day is 34-22-1, according to Pro Football Hall of Fame records.

Cowboys-Chiefs Past Matchups

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Alex Okafor #97 of the Kansas City Chiefs battles with Lael Collins #71 of the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

By the numbers:

The Cowboys have a 7-5 record against the Chiefs.

The two teams have only played 12 times since 1970.

The most recent matchup in 2021 ended with Dallas losing in Kansas City 9-19.

NFL Schedule Release

What's next:

The full NFL schedule has not been released yet.

The league is set to release the schedule at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dallas Cowboys Opponents

Dig deeper:

Although the full Cowboys' schedule has not yet been released, we do know the team will play the Philadelphia Eagles for their season opener at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sept. 4.

We also know the team’s opponents for the year. The dates and order of the matchups will be released Wednesday night.

Home

Giants

Eagles

Commanders

Packers

Chiefs

Chargers

Vikings

Cardinals

Away

Giants

Eagles

Commanders

Bears

Broncos

Lions

Raiders

Jets

Panthers

Dallas Cowboys 2025-2026 Season

Big picture view:

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 7-10 season.

This time around they will have a new coach, former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is also expected to return from a hamstring tendon avulsion that ended his season in Week 9.

Prescott enters the season 2,746 yards behind Tony Romo for the most passing yards in Cowboys history.

The Cowboys are hopeful a healthier season could lead them back to the playoffs.