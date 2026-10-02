Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans renew in-state NFL rivalry this weekend

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans will play each other on Sunday, October 4, at 12 p.m. on FOX. It's the first time since 2024 the Lone Star State rivals have played. In seven previous meetings, the Cowboys hold the edge with four wins to the Texans' three wins. Neither team enters this matchup with a winning record. Dallas is 1-2 and has struggled on defense, while Houston is 0-3 and has struggled on both sides of the ball.



The two NFL teams from the Lone Star State will play in Houston for the first time in eight years, and both the Cowboys and Texans are looking to fix some early-season problems.

Dallas Cowboys (1-2) vs. Houston Texans (0-3)

What we know:

On Sunday, October 4, the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans will play their Week 4 matchup in Houston at Reliant Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on FOX at 12 p.m., and can also be streamed on the FOX One app.

Find more information here on how you can watch the game on FOX.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 18: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against Derek Stingley Jr. #24 of the Houston Texans during the third quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 18, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Expand

By the numbers:

It's the first time since 2024 the Cowboys and Texans have played, and the first time since 2018 that the two Texas franchises have played in Houston.

Dallas leads the all-time series 4-3, with the first game being played in 2002. The Texans won the last matchup in 2024, beating the Cowboys 34-10 in Arlington.

The Cowboys are 1-2 through three weeks, averaging 29.3 points per game on offense but giving up 27.3 per game on defense.

The Texans are 0-3, with their offense averaging 18 points per game and their defense giving up 25 points per game.

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 20: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before kickoff against the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Expand

America's Team making moves

Dig deeper:

After a heartbreaking loss to the Ravens in Brazil, the Cowboys made a move to improve their leaky defense. On Thursday, the team announced it had acquired Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. for two NFL Draft picks.

It's unclear if he'll make his Cowboys debut on Sunday, but the team hopes he can be a long-term fix to a defense that has looked porous against NFL starting quarterbacks. Dallas is giving up almost 30 points per game through three games.

Porter hasn't played in a game this season so far. The team he last played against? The Texans, when the Steelers fell to Houston in a NFL Wild Card Game last postseason.

On the bright side, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is having a fine season so far. He's passed for seven touchdowns so far, moving into first place on the Cowboys' all-time passing touchdown list.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 27: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Houston, we have a problem?

Houston is winless through three weeks for the second straight season. Last year, the Texans rebounded to go 12-5, and made the playoffs as a wild card team.

Both facets of the team have been in disarray to begin the 2026 season. They're 24th in scoring and 19th in points against, but the major story is around QB C.J. Stroud.

Stroud has passed for only three touchdowns through three games, continuing struggles from last season where the Texans' defense carried a huge load.

The Texans are hoping facing a depleted Cowboys secondary could be the key to their offensive problems, and that pass rushers like Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter can pressure Prescott into making mistakes.

What's next:

The Week 4 game between the Cowboys and Texans will kick off at 12 p.m. CT on FOX and FOX One.