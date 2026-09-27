Dallas Cowboys fall to 1-2 after last-second field goal seals loss in Brazil

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The Brief The Dallas Cowboys dropped to 1–2 following a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on a game-winning 56-yard field goal as time expired. Dallas tied the game on a short field goal with seven seconds remaining before Lamar Jackson completed a 27-yard pass to set up Baltimore's winning kick. The game was played in Rio de Janeiro, marking the first regular-season NFL game ever hosted in Brazil.



The Dallas Cowboys let a late lead slip away against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Brazil, losing 34-31 following a 56-yard field goal by the Ravens as time expired.

The loss dropped Dallas to 1-2.

Cowboys rally after Ravens take control

What we know:

Dallas built an early 10-0 lead before Baltimore answered with two touchdowns from running back Derrick Henry.

The Ravens led 17-13 heading into halftime and extended their advantage in the third quarter after a fumble by Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson later found wide receiver Chris Moore for his first touchdown pass of the day and put the Ravens ahead 24-13. The Cowboys responded with a touchdown pass from quarterback Dak Prescott to Ferguson and a successful two-point conversion to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas took the lead in the fourth quarter when wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin scored on a 9-yard run, making it 28-24.

Late field goals decide wild finish

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Jackson answered with his second touchdown pass of the game, connecting with tight end Matthew Hibner, putting Baltimore back in front 31-28 with 1:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Prescott then guided the Cowboys down the field and helped move Dallas into position to take the lead, but on third-and-goal, Prescott’s pass was thrown out of bounds, seemingly intended for wide receiver George Pickens. Dallas settled for Brandon Aubrey’s 23-yard field goal, tying the game at 31-31 with just seven seconds remaining.

That was enough time for Jackson to change the game one more time, as the Ravens quarterback connected with wide receiver Zay Flowers on a 27-yard pass that moved Baltimore to the Dallas 38-yard line. After a timeout with one second left, Loop made the 56-yard field goal to give Baltimore the win.

Prescott, Cowboys offense fall short

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Prescott finished with 276 passing yards and one touchdown, while star wide receiver duo CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens combined for 194 yards receiving. On the ground, running back Javonte Williams rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys return to the United States at 1-2 after the first regular-season NFL game played in Rio de Janeiro.