Dallas Cowboys hold first team practice of the season

Every Dallas Cowboys player went through the first practice in the team’s mandatory mini-camp in Frisco.

The offense will look a little different in 2023.

All-Pro Tyron Smith is healthy after missing much of last season with a leg injury.

Last year’s first-round draft pick, Tyler Smith, is set to move from left tackle to left guard.

The North Crowley High School graduate said he’s worked at guard before.

"I mean, it's definitely like riding a bike. It's like those mountain bikes where you've got to switch gears sometime. So, like just staying sharp on the footwork is like the biggest thing. At guard, it's a little bit like a phone booth. You know you've got to have quicker hands. At tackle, there's more space. You've gotta be quicker with your feet. So, like refining those little details again. Staying sharp on it. It's just going to help me in the long run," he said.

The Cowboys mini-camp runs through Thursday at The Star in Frisco.

Training camp begins next month in Oxnard, California.