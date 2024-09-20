Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys focus on teamwork after Week 2 blowout

By
Published  September 20, 2024 8:56am CDT
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

Cowboys-Ravens Week 3 Preview

FOX 4's Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon talk about the Cowboys getting blown out by the Saints and look ahead to the Week 3 matchup against the desperate Ravens. Plus, Emmitt Smith talks about the Cowboys running game and the changes in the NFL since he had the star on his helmet.

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys got a stark reminder about their season after losing to New Orleans. If they don’t work together, it will be a long and frustrating year.

All-Pro guard Zack Martin told his fellow players to learn from the loss.

He said the team needs to now focus on beating Baltimore.

"It’s, you know, a good opportunity for all the guys at different positions to be on the same page. Um, to have a consistent, concise message that these guys are pushing out from the entire locker room," he said. 

"You’ve got to be willing to be held accountable yourself. And when you do that, you can show that example at the end of the day. No one’s bigger than the ultimate goal of what we’re trying to do, and that’s win," added Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks.

Featured

Where to watch the Cowboys, other NFL games: Week 3
article

Where to watch the Cowboys, other NFL games: Week 3

After an embarrassing Week 2 loss against the New Orleans Saints, the Dallas Cowboys will look to get back on track against reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cowboys and Ravens play on Sunday afternoon. You can watch the game on FOX 4.

Kickoff from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set for just before 3:30 p.m.