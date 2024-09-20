Dallas Cowboys focus on teamwork after Week 2 blowout

The Dallas Cowboys got a stark reminder about their season after losing to New Orleans. If they don’t work together, it will be a long and frustrating year.

All-Pro guard Zack Martin told his fellow players to learn from the loss.

He said the team needs to now focus on beating Baltimore.

"It’s, you know, a good opportunity for all the guys at different positions to be on the same page. Um, to have a consistent, concise message that these guys are pushing out from the entire locker room," he said.

"You’ve got to be willing to be held accountable yourself. And when you do that, you can show that example at the end of the day. No one’s bigger than the ultimate goal of what we’re trying to do, and that’s win," added Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Cowboys and Ravens play on Sunday afternoon. You can watch the game on FOX 4.

Kickoff from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set for just before 3:30 p.m.