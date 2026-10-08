Dallas Cowboys face quick turnaround for Thursday night matchup vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will play their Week 5 matchup on Thursday, October 8, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Amazon Prime and FOX 4. It's the Cowboys' second game in five days, with the team having beaten the Houston Texans on a last-minute CeeDee Lamb touchdown on Sunday, October 4. The Cowboys will rely upon their prolific offense to push them past the Bucs, who are 0-4 on the 2026 season and are starting rookie QB Jalon Daniels due to an injury to starter Baker Mayfield.



Just four days after their last game, the Dallas Cowboys will be back on the gridiron tonight for a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas Cowboys (2-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 22: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

What we know:

On Thursday, October 8, the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their Week 5 matchup in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m., as well as locally right here on FOX 4.

The teams last played on December 22, 2024, when the Cowboys came away with a 26-24 win.

Dallas hopes for hot streak

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Ceedee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Local perspective:

For the Cowboys, this is a chance to climb above .500 for the first time in 2026.

Dallas beat the Houston Texans last week on a last-second touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. That win moved their record to 2-2.

Lamb leads the NFL in receptions and receiving yards through four games, and is tied for third with four receiving touchdowns.

The team hopes that comeback win over Houston will spur a hot streak for the team. None of their next five opponents currently sport a winning record.

Bad times for the Bucs

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 4: Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on October 4, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedma Expand

The other side:

The Buccaneers tied for the NFC South division lead last season, have made five playoff appearances this decade, and won Super Bowl LV in 2021.

This season? The Bucs are 0-4, one of five teams in the NFL that haven't won a game through a month of play.

Tampa is starting rookie Jalon Daniels at quarterback vs. the Cowboys. It'll be Daniels' second career start in place of injured starter Baker Mayfield, who dislocated his thumb in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

What's next:

The Week 5 game between the Cowboys and Buccaneers will kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT on Amazon Prime and FOX 4.