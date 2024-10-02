Injuries force Dallas Cowboys to sign new defensive end

The Brief Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons will be out for several weeks because of injuries following last week's game. The Cowboys signed Cincinnati practice squad player KJ Henry to help fill in on the defense. Owner Jerry Jones is also hoping younger players will step up.



The Dallas Cowboys have added a new defensive end to their roster as two of their key defensive players recover from injuries.

KJ Henry comes from Cincinnati’s practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 01: Clemson defensive lineman KJ Henry answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty

He is a second-year player who was drafted in the fifth round by Washington in 2023.

Henry played 10 games for the Commanders and twice for the Bengals.

He signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys.

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence will be out for at least four weeks due to a foot injury.

And linebacker Micah Parsons will miss Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, if not more, because of a high ankle sprain.

Both were injured in the second half of last week’s 20-15 victory against the New York Giants.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is expecting younger players to step up.

"We’re fortunate, I think, to have these young guys that can step up here and just basically play them. It’s hard to think that available to you out in the system that is in the NFL, that you can poach practice squad players. It’s hard to think that there’s someone that you can step out and poach that can literally step in this week," he said.

Rookie Marshawn Kneeland and veterans Carl Lawson and Chauncey Golston could also fill in. Tyrus Wheat in on the team’s roster but has been listed as inactive for the past two games.

A win Sunday night over Pittsburgh, coupled with a Washington loss, slides the Cowboys into a first-place tie atop the NFC Eastern Division.