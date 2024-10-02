Expand / Collapse search

Injuries force Dallas Cowboys to sign new defensive end

Published  October 2, 2024 9:16am CDT
Dallas Cowboys
DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys have added a new defensive end to their roster as two of their key defensive players recover from injuries.

KJ Henry comes from Cincinnati’s practice squad.

He is a second-year player who was drafted in the fifth round by Washington in 2023.

Henry played 10 games for the Commanders and twice for the Bengals.

He signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys.

Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence will be out for at least four weeks due to a foot injury.

And linebacker Micah Parsons will miss Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, if not more, because of a high ankle sprain.

Both were injured in the second half of last week’s 20-15 victory against the New York Giants.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is expecting younger players to step up.

"We’re fortunate, I think, to have these young guys that can step up here and just basically play them. It’s hard to think that available to you out in the system that is in the NFL, that you can poach practice squad players. It’s hard to think that there’s someone that you can step out and poach that can literally step in this week," he said.

Rookie Marshawn Kneeland and veterans Carl Lawson and Chauncey Golston could also fill in. Tyrus Wheat in on the team’s roster but has been listed as inactive for the past two games.

A win Sunday night over Pittsburgh, coupled with a Washington loss, slides the Cowboys into a first-place tie atop the NFC Eastern Division.