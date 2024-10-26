Dallas Cowboys running back Dalvin Cook elevated to active roster

The Dallas Cowboys could have a new face in the backfield for Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Running back Dalvin Cook was elevated from the practice squad to the team's active roster on Saturday.

Cook was signed shortly before the season, but has not been on the active roster.

The former Pro Bowl running back with the Vikings struggled last season, playing sparingly in the regular season for the New York Jets and one playoff game for the Baltimore Ravens.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Dalvin Cook #33 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Sill, Dallas is hopeful he can recapture some of his old form.

The Cowboys have averaged an NFL-low 77.2 rushing yards per game.

The Cowboys also placed TE John Stephens on IR after he tore his ACL in practice this week and signed corner Amani Oruwariye to the 53-man roster.