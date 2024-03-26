Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could play 2024 season without a new deal, report says

The Dallas Cowboys may not extend quarterback Dak Prescott before the 2024 season, according to a new report.

A report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the Cowboys and Prescott have a "mutual understanding of his contract situation," according to sources.

Rapoport says that Dallas has not offered the quarterback a new contract and that there is "no indication a deal is coming."

That means Prescott, 31, could test free agency once his contract expires following this season.

The Cowboys' QB signed a four-year, $160 million contract in 2021. His current cap number sits at more than $55 million, but a new deal could push that money into the future.

If no new contract is reached, Prescott's deal would count just over $40 million against the Cowboys' cap no matter where he plays in the 2025 season.

Several key players for the Cowboys have signed elsewhere during the offseason, including LT Tyron Smith, RB Tony Pollard, C Tyler Biadasz and WR Michael Gallup.

Dallas is re-arranging its books to pay top dollar for pass rusher Micah Parsons and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.