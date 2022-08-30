Dallas Cowboys considering Tyler Smith to replace Tyron Smith at left tackle

article

The Cowboys’ first-round draft pick is able to practice again as he gets ready to potentially replace an All-Pro.

Tyler Smith missed practice last week because of a sprained ankle.

The team has not officially said if he’ll replace injured starter Tyron Smith at left tackle. But Dallas Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones strongly hinted at it.

Jones said the team will only look at internal candidates for that position.

"We really think his long-term future in the NFL is left tackle. That’s why we drafted him in the first round to ultimately be our future left tackle," he said.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys looks toward the field during the national anthem against the New York Giants prior to an NFL game at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.

Tyron Smith has started each of the last nine seasons at left tackle. But he missed a significant amount of time with injuries in 2020 and 2021.

He is not expected to play until at least December as he recovers from a torn hamstring.