Dallas Cowboys wear custom cleats to support causes close to their hearts
ARLINGTON, Texas - You might notice Dallas Cowboys players wearing some different cleats during this Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.
During Weeks 13 and 14 the NFL allows players to wear custom cleats to show support for causes that are important to them as a part of the 'My Cause My Cleats' campaign.
Here are the causes that the Cowboys players will be supporting on Thursday:
- Brandin Cooks - Fertility Foundation of Texas
- Brandon Aubrey - Project Restoration Foundation
- Brock Hoffman - American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA)
- Bryan Anger - Project Restoration Foundation
- C.J. Goodwin - PeGa Foundation
- CeeDee Lamb - Boys & Girls Clubs of America
- Chuma Edoga - Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas
- Cooper Rush - Miracle Flights
- Dak Prescott - Baylor Scott & White Health
- Damone Clark - Café Momentum
- DaRon Bland - The Salvation Army
- DeMarcus Lawrence - Faith Fight Finish Foundation
- Donovan Wilson - Susan G. Komen
- Hunter Luepke - National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
- Jake Ferguson - Communities Foundation of Texas- Support for Allen Fund
- Jalen Tolbert - Stomp Out Bullying
- Josh Butler - Susan G. Komen
- Jourdan Lewis - Westside Cubs - Youth Association
- Juanyeh Thomas - Dallas CASA
- KaVontae Turpin - American Cancer Society Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge Dallas
- Leighton Vander Esch - Merging Veterans and Players (MVP)
- Luke Schoonmaker - Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation
- Malik Jefferson - Lupus Research Alliance and Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation
- Micah Parsons - Children's Miracle Network
- Neville Gallimore - Diabetes Canada
- Osawaru Odighizuwa - The Odighizuwa Foundation
- Sam Williams - Wear Orange
- Sheldrick Redwine - The Gloria Redwine Foundation
- Stephon Gilmore - Salvation Army
- Terence Steele - National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation
- Tony Pollard - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- Trent Sieg - Fletcher Foundation
- Trevon Diggs - Children's Miracle Network
- Trey Lance - #CarterStrong
- Tyler Biadasz - Center of Change Foundation
- Tyron Smith - Kendra Scott Foundation
- Tyrus Wheat - USO
- Zack Martin - National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation