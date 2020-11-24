Dallas Cowboys cancel practice over emergency medical issue involving staff member

article

The Dallas Cowboys canceled practice and media availability Tuesday over what the club said was a non-coronavirus medical emergency involving a staff member.

The Cowboys said they will provide details at an "appropriate time." Coach Mike McCarthy's daily meeting with reporters was canceled, as were interviews with players.

Frisco PD/Fire officials said first responders were called about 7:30 a.m. to The Star for one of the coaches. That coach was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The Ticket and The Dallas Morning News reported that the medical incident did not involve owner Jerry Jones, who made his usual Tuesday morning appearance on a local radio station.

Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill, Jr. reported it was "very emotional scene at the Star" and keeping the identity of the staffer quiet for now "due to the potential gravity of the situation."

Dallas is scheduled to play Washington on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys are coming off a win at Minnesota that gave them a chance to play for first place in the NFC East despite a 3-7 record. Washington also is 3-7.

More to come on this developing story.