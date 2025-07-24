Fun and games end with tense moments at Cowboys camp

article

The second Dallas Cowboys practice of training camp included some fun and tense moments.

What's new:

Wednesday’s on-field work in Oxnard, California started with coaches having fun wearing Spiderman masks.

Then near the end of the practice, things turned serious when number two receiver George Pickens went down.

It turned out to be a leg cramp.

Then there was a scuffle on the sideline.

What they're saying:

Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer was not happy with what happened, especially since players aren’t protected by pads yet.

His message got through to veterans like top receiver Ceedee Lamb.

"It's a lot of guys, antsy to put pads on. That's kind of the tendency when you get guys who are excited to play ball. But we do have to have a lot more discipline. I do feel like we have to learn how to practice. I do love what Schotty's doing. We do have to instill more discipline between the guys, myself included," Lamb said.

"We're trying to create a family atmosphere. You know, it's one of those things when I look at our guys. I get a chance to talk to them a lot together. They're always going to support one another," Coach Schottenheimer said.

What's next:

There will be no pads again on Thursday in California.

