Dallas Cowboys may have the NFL’s best defense this season

The Dallas Cowboys think their defense may be one of the NFL’s best for the 2023 season.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s group has led the league in takeaways over the past two seasons.

Journalists who cover the Cowboys say linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive back Trevon Diggs have been the team’s most impressive players so far in training camp.

That has Head Coach Mike McCarthy hopeful about what they’ll do in games that count.

"I think clearly when you look at our defense, I mean if you look at the distribution of draft picks, you know the last four years it speaks volumes to obviously what we were focused on. I think you're now seeing it come to light," he said. "I think the players and coaches have done a tremendous job through the off-season. I'm feeling really good about our depth there is what I'm referring to."

The Cowboys play their first preseason game Saturday afternoon against Jacksonville at AT&T Stadium.