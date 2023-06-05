Dallas Cowboys release wide receiver after arrest

The Dallas Cowboys released wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Monday after he was arrested over the weekend.

Callaway was arrested in Miami for driving with a suspended license.

The former Florida wide receiver never suited up for a regular game with the Cowboys. He was signed to Dallas's practice squad in November.

Callaway was believed to be in competition for one of the team's final roster spots this year.

He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but has not seen the field since 2020 with the Miami Dolphins.

To replace Callaway the Cowboys announced the signing of WR Tyron Johnson.

Johnson caught one pass for the Texans in 2022.