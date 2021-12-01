Dallas Cowboys activate WR Amari Cooper from COVID-19 list; expected to play Thursday

article

The Dallas Cowboys have activated wide receiver Amari Cooper from the COVID-19/Reserve list, and he is expected to travel to New Orleans and play against the Saints Thursday night.

Cooper, who is unvaccinated, missed the team’s last two games after testing positive for COVID-19.

He had played in all of the previous nine games for the Cowboys, with 44 catches, 583 yards, and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys are now dealing with several COVID-19 cases among players and coaches, including head coach Mike McCarthy.

Rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright was placed on the list after reportedly testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Right tackle Terence Steele won't play against the Saints after testing positive for COVID-19. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and his assistant, Jeff Blasko, are out along with offensive assistant Scott Tolzien.

Two members of the strength and conditioning staff won't make the trip: coordinator Harold Nash Jr. and assistant Kendall Smith. Another assistant in protocols, Cedric Smith, is expected to be cleared to return.

