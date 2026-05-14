Dallas Cowboys 2026 schedule: Dates, primetime games, opponents and more

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL have officially released their 2026 schedule, and we now know when and where the team will play all 17 of its games for the upcoming season. The schedule includes seven primetime games, including the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day game against the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX. Dallas will play internationally for the first time since 2014 when they play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



The Dallas Cowboys' full schedule for the 2026 NFL season has been released.

See every matchup, time, network and more for the Cowboys below.

Dallas Cowboys 2026-27 regular season schedule

HOME GAMES IN BOLD

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13 @ New York Giants (7:20 p.m. on NBC)

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20 vs. Washington Commanders (3:25 p.m. on FOX)

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Brazil) (3:25 p.m. on CBS)

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 @ Houston Texans (12 p.m. on FOX)

Week 5: Thursday, Oct. 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime)

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 @ Green Bay Packers (7:20 p.m. on NBC)

Week 7: Monday, Oct. 26 @ Philadelphia Eagles (7:15 p.m. on ESPN)

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals (12 p.m. on FOX)

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 @ Indianapolis Colts (12 p.m. on FOX)

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers (3:25 p.m. on FOX)

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee Titans (12 p.m. on FOX)

Week 12: Thursday, Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thanksgiving) (3:30 p.m. on FOX)

Week 13: Monday, Dec. 7 @ Seattle Seahawks (7:15 p.m. on ESPN)

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 BYE WEEK

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20 @ Los Angeles Rams (3:25 p.m. on CBS)

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (7:20 p.m. on NBC)

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 vs New York Giants (12 p.m. on FOX)

Week 18: Saturday/Sunday Jan. 9/10 @ Washington Commanders (Time & network TBD)

All times are CT.

Dallas Cowboys 2026-27 preseason schedule

The Cowboys will also play three preseason games before the start of the regular season.

Preseason Week 1: @ Seattle Seahawks

Preseason Week 2: @ Arizona Cardinals

Preseason Week 3: vs. New Orleans Saints

No times or dates have been announced for these contests.

Cowboys schedule announcement video

NFL teams have turned the schedule release into a big event on their social media accounts, and the Cowboys got in on the fun.

In the video, the three Tylers on the Cowboys' offensive line (Tyler Booker, Tyler Guyton and Tyler Smith) form the "Tyler Intelligence Agency", spying on each team on their schedule through a double agent (usually named Tyler).

Notable 2026 matchups

Cowboys season opener

For the eighth time in the last 15 seasons, the Cowboys and Giants will open up the season against one another.

The Week 1 game will be a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football.

'Boys in Brazil

The Cowboys' Week 3 battle with the Baltimore Ravens will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It's the first time the team has played an international game in 12 years. In 2014, the Cowboys beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England.

Thanksgiving tradition

The team's annual Thanksgiving Day game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles, the first time the teams have played eachother on Turkey Day since 2014.

In-state showdown

The Cowboys haven't visited their in-state rivals since 2018, but that will change this year.

The Cowboys and Houston Texans will play in Week 4 in a noon matchup.