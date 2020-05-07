Dallas Cowboys 2020 schedule released; Will open at Los Angeles Rams

article

The NFL has released the 2020 schedule for the Dallas Cowboys, and they will open the season in Los Angeles against the Rams on September 13.

The Cowboys will be taking on the AFC North for their nonconference games, with the Browns and Steelers making the trip to Arlington, and the Cowboys playing the Ravens and Bengals away from home.

Their game against the Redskins will be the annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday, Nov. 26.

The Cowboys will also have a Thursday night game the following week in Baltimore.

Their bye will be Week 10, before taking on the Vikings.

They will play on Monday night once this season, at home vs. the Arizona Cardinals on October 19.

See the Cowboys full schedule below:

Preseason

Pre 1 Aug. 06 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pre 2 Aug. 20-24 at Los Angeles Chargers

Pre 3 Aug. 27-30 Baltimore Ravens

Pre 4 Sep. 3-4 Kansas City Chiefs

Pre 5 at Houston Texans

Regular Season

1 Sep. 13 at Los Angeles Rams

2 Sep. 20 Atlanta Falcons

3 Sep. 27 at Seattle Seahawks

4 Oct. 4 Cleveland Browns

5 Oct. 11 New York Giants

6 Oct. 19 (Mon) Arizona Cardinals

7 Oct. 25 at Washington Redskins

8 Nov. 1 at Philadelphia Eagles

9 Nov. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers

10 Nov. 15 BYE

11 Nov. 22 Minnesota Vikings

12 Nov. 26 (Thur.) Washington Redskins

13 Dec. 3 (Thur.) at Baltimore Ravens

14 Dec. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals

15 Dec. 20 San Francisco 49ers

16 Dec. 27 Philadelphia Eagles

17 Jan. 3 at New York Giants