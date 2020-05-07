Dallas Cowboys 2020 schedule released; Will open at Los Angeles Rams
The NFL has released the 2020 schedule for the Dallas Cowboys, and they will open the season in Los Angeles against the Rams on September 13.
The Cowboys will be taking on the AFC North for their nonconference games, with the Browns and Steelers making the trip to Arlington, and the Cowboys playing the Ravens and Bengals away from home.
Their game against the Redskins will be the annual Thanksgiving game on Thursday, Nov. 26.
The Cowboys will also have a Thursday night game the following week in Baltimore.
Their bye will be Week 10, before taking on the Vikings.
They will play on Monday night once this season, at home vs. the Arizona Cardinals on October 19.
See the Cowboys full schedule below:
Preseason
Pre 1 Aug. 06 Pittsburgh Steelers
Pre 2 Aug. 20-24 at Los Angeles Chargers
Pre 3 Aug. 27-30 Baltimore Ravens
Pre 4 Sep. 3-4 Kansas City Chiefs
Pre 5 at Houston Texans
Regular Season
1 Sep. 13 at Los Angeles Rams
2 Sep. 20 Atlanta Falcons
3 Sep. 27 at Seattle Seahawks
4 Oct. 4 Cleveland Browns
5 Oct. 11 New York Giants
6 Oct. 19 (Mon) Arizona Cardinals
7 Oct. 25 at Washington Redskins
8 Nov. 1 at Philadelphia Eagles
9 Nov. 8 Pittsburgh Steelers
10 Nov. 15 BYE
11 Nov. 22 Minnesota Vikings
12 Nov. 26 (Thur.) Washington Redskins
13 Dec. 3 (Thur.) at Baltimore Ravens
14 Dec. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals
15 Dec. 20 San Francisco 49ers
16 Dec. 27 Philadelphia Eagles
17 Jan. 3 at New York Giants