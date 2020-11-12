Dallas basketball standout Jaden Jones signs with Rutgers

article

A Dallas high school basketball player who got attention for his skills when he was only 10 has signed a letter of intent to play in college.

FOX 4’s Brandon Todd interviewed Jaden Jones seven years ago. He was 10 years old at the time and had received some national recognition for his mad skills.

On Wednesday, Jones signed his letter of intent to play for Rutgers.

“I’m here today. Today is a good day for me, a great happy day for my family. I’m ready to sign and all that. I’m happy to share my moment with Ryan today. I see him working hard in the gym every day and it motivates me to work so it’s a good day today,” he said.

Jones works out at a Dallas gym with special needs athletes. He said they’ve given him a lot of inspiration over the past year.

So when it came time to sign, he wanted to make sure they were part of his moment.