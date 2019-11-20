Dak still waiting on a contract deal with the Cowboys

article

The Dallas Cowboys get back to work Wednesday to prepare to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday. And there’s been little discussion about contract talks for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott is leading the league in passing yards but remains at the bottom of the list on pay for a starting quarterback at $2 million a year.

He reportedly turned down the Cowboys’ offer of $30 million before the season began. Reports indicated he wanted something like $40 million a year.

Prescott’s value continues to go up. Hall of Famer Troy Aikman said he’s not sure why the Cowboys haven’t gotten the deal done yet.

“I really do not know why he has not yet been paid and that’s not a criticism of anyone.

The Cowboys are part of a full Sunday of football on FOX 4. I don’t know if they’re just so far apart. I don’t think there is any doubt they want to sign him. I don’t think he can show any more than he’s already shown,” Aikman said on Sportsradio 1310/ 96.7 FM The Ticket. “I do think that if Dak were to be signed, I think it would give him a lift and I think it would give this team a lift. And I think that would be a positive as they head down the stretch through December and into the postseason.”

