Dak Prescott vows fewer interceptions for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023

Dallas Cowboys players remain optimistic about the team’s upcoming season as they train in Southern California.

It’s no secret that interceptions have been a problem spot for quarterback Dak Prescott.

He met with reporters at training camp Thursday to reassure fans he will improve.

Prescott tied for the league high with 15 interceptions last season, again failing to get his team to the NFC Championship.

But when it counts in the playoffs, Prescott is just 2-4.

In practices this week, he’s thrown a couple of picks.

Prescott told reporters he isn’t concerned because this team is still learning.

"I'm not going to stop being aggressive. Uh, tin or tipped whatever you say it is, I'm going to lessen my interception numbers. I am going to lessen my interception numbers. That is a guarantee. But we're trying to gain chemistry here. We're trying to be aggressive as I said that's where our coach is," he said.

The good news is that Prescott is healthy as camp begins.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy, who will be calling the plays of the offense, said his total focus during these practices will be working with his quarterback and the offense.

Training camp continues for the next couple of weeks.

The team’s first preseason game is Aug. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.