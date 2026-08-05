Dak Prescott talks winning Super Bowl for daughters, his ranking among NFL quarterbacks

The Brief Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott opened up about his Super Bowl goals to FOX 4 in Oxnard, saying he's motivated to win a championship for his daughters. Prescott also discussed his ranking among NFL quarterbacks, saying, "I can get my job done as good as anybody in this league." The Athletic recently ranked Dak Prescott as a Tier 2 quarterback in the NFL, putting him in the same tier as Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.



Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott opened up about his Super Bowl ambitions and where he believes he ranks among NFL quarterbacks in an interview with FOX 4 in Oxnard at the team's training camp.

Super Bowl goals

Dak Prescott

What they're saying:

"I put that pressure on myself."

Dak Prescott has been candid about his desire to win a Super Bowl since he arrived at Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, California. He arrived wearing a throwback Cowboys Super Bowl T-shirt.

"Winning is the best part of this game. And so, making relationships and all that are great. But if you can make those relationships and win, what it does for those relationships is beyond fallible. So I do think it's needed," Prescott said of winning a championship to solidify his career.

Prescott mentioned his daughters as a primary motivator for him to win a Super Bowl.

"I want my girls to say my dad's a Super Bowl winning quarterback," Prescott tells FOX 4's Mike Doocy and Sam Gannon.

Dak Prescott with family

He says it has meant the world to him to see his daughters watch and play with him on the practice fields in Oxnard.

Dak's place among NFL QBs

The Athletic recently ranked Prescott in the second tier of NFL quarterbacks ahead of the 2026 season, placing him around Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Prescott tells Doocy and Gannon he thinks he's the best quarterback in the league.

"I do, I mean, naturally, I give credit to where credit is due, and there's a lot of great players in this league. But you just said it and you said it best when comparing yourself amongst your peers. If you don't think that you're the best, or you can do anything that somebody else does, I don't know if this game is for you," Prescott explained.

"Can I run like Lamar? Absolutely not. You know, can Pat (Mahomes) extend plays and Josh Allen extend plays, you know, with the best of them? Absolutely," Prescott continued. "But truthfully, I couldn't tell you about it here. I couldn't give a damn of what tiers people put it in. When I do see those things or those things come up or ask that question, I wonder who had the credentials to create those tiers."

"At the end of the day, it's about doing a job and I think I can get my job done as good as anybody in this league."

He says he still enjoys his process going into his eleventh season in the NFL.

"I think that's the only reason that I'm here is because of my beliefs, is because of my faith, and because of the way that I pour into other people, and I enjoy that. That's probably just the process of creating relationships and building relationships that are going to last well longer than this game will last."

"It's all beauty, the ups and the downs of it. And so I wouldn't change it for anything."