Dak Prescott to have season-ending surgery on hamstring

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have season-ending surgery on his torn hamstring this week, according to owner Jerry Jones.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan that Prescott will have the surgery on Wednesday in New York.

Prescott injured his hamstring in the Cowboys' Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys quarterback saw a specialist on Monday to discuss the decision.

Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract extension right before the start of the season.

It is Prescott's second long-term injury in five seasons for the 31-year-old.

Prescott was out for the final 11 games with a broken ankle in 2020, the most recent season Dallas missed the playoffs.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush struggled against the Eagles in his first game replacing Prescott this season.

Rush will start on Monday against the Houston Texans, despite some calling for former third-overall pick Trey Lance to get a chance under center.

Rush and Lance combined to throw for just 66 yards against Philadelphia.

The Cowboys are 3-6 on the season, four games back of the division-leading Eagles.