Dak Prescott reflects on ankle injury nearly a year later

article

Dak Prescott will lead the Cowboys against the New York Giants Sunday nearly a year to the day since his horrific leg injury.

Just like last year, Dallas will play the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Prescott said he has watched the game film of that 2020 matchup but said he hits fast-forward to avoid seeing his injury again.

The Cowboys quarterback has shaken that injury off to put together a great start to the 2021 season.

On Thursday, he reflected on the moment he knew something had gone wrong.

"I just remember looking down at my leg and trying to let me get this straight and then I remember Coop asking me, ‘Are you alright?’ or something. I was like, ‘No, no.’ And I think I said it before, I went into my head and just said thank you God just over and over and over just trying to find any bit of comfort right there. At this point, I think I’ve healed well. Uh, scars aren’t pretty. I’ve got a bunch of them. They mean something. They remind me but as I’ve said it’s really what I’m thankful for is the person I’ve become after every scar I have," he said.

Sunday’s game against the Giants is on FOX 4.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for just before 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

MORE: Dallas Cowboys on FOX 4