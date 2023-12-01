Meet the woman who inspired Dak Prescott's 'My Cause, My Cleats' design

article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared the story of a Baylor Scott & White patient as part of the "My Cause, My Cleats" program.

Prescot wore a pair of custom cleats during Thursday night’s 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks. They pay tribute to 28-year-old Sydney Benton and the importance of cancer screenings.

Benton had a polyp removed at Baylor Scott & White after it was discovered during a colonoscopy. The procedure helped prevent the cells from developing into cancer.

"I definitely think it’s important to get screened early so doctors would be able to start treatment or get anything removed," she said.

Prescott’s mother died from colon cancer in 2013.

On Thursday, Benton attended her first-ever Dallas Cowboys game and received a customized pair of sneakers designed in her honor. They are identical to Prescott’s cleats.

"Oh my god! I love them so much," she said.

Several other Cowboys players wore custom cleats to support their favorite causes.

For example, CeeDee Lamb’s cleats support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Zach Martin honored the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs supported the Children’s Miracle Network. Tony Pollard’s cleats were designed for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Some of the team’s custom cleats are designed by former Cowboys’ quarterback Jon Kitna’s daughter, Jada Henderson.