Dak Prescott misses Friday practice due to ankle soreness

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was held out of Friday's practice in Oxnard after experiencing some ankle soreness.

The Cowboys say sidelining their quarterback is just a precautionary measure, and they do not consider it to be serious.

On Friday, the Cowboys held a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Prescott should have plenty of time to rest. The team only has a walkthrough on Saturday, and he is not expected to play in Sunday's first preseason game against the Rams on Sunday.

The Cowboys and Prescott have downplayed any problems with the quarterback's ankle.

Earlier this offseason, Prescott was seen wearing a boot on his right ankle while on vacation.

At the time, Prescott said he just wanted to protect the ankle and that there is no reason for concerns.

The Cowboys quarterback is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal.

The Cowboys will take on the Rams in LA at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.