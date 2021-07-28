Dak Prescott leaves Cowboys' training camp practice with muscle strain in shoulder

article

At Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, the Cowboys finally practiced in pads, but quarterback Dak Prescott was forced to leave Wednesday's workout earlier than expected.

Prescott was light on his feet as the first padded practice began, appearing ready to go.

He got some work in early in the practice, before spending a moment with Cowboys trainer Jim Mauer, and he then took a break from team drills. He watched from the side with a football under his arm.

Then, about 40 minutes before the end of practice Prescott jogged off the field and his practice ended early.

After practice, the Cowboys released a statement that he left practice with right shoulder soreness, and after undergoing an MRI, it was found he has a muscle strain in his right shoulder, which is his throwing arm.

Dak released a statement that he didn’t view it as a setback, and it’s better to be cautious and smart about it.