Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson says he's with Dak Prescott until 'the wheels fall off'

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has shown support for quarterback Dak Prescott, saying he texted Prescott that he's with him until "the wheels fall off."

"It's my job to follow [Dak] and run through a brick wall if he tells me to," Ferguson added.

Prescott has come under fire in recent years for his interceptions and performances in big games.

His performance in their latest game, a 42-10 loss to the 49ers in which Prescott threw three interceptions, had some fans on social media wondering if Cooper Rush would be a better option at starting quarterback.

So far this season, Prescott has had 1,061 yards passing, along with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

But Ferguson's comments make it clear Prescott's teammates still have faith in him to lead the team as their quarterback.