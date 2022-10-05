Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not yet ready to return vs. Rams, Jerry Jones says

article

The Dallas Cowboys say Dak Prescott is getting better, but is still not ready to return to the field.

Team owner Jerry Jones said the starting quarterback is recovering well from surgery on his broken thumb.

There was talk that Prescott might return for this week's game against the Rams, but Jones said on his radio show that now appears unlikely.

"Well I know it's better, and I know he's going to go out there every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball. I don't know if you could ask for better news, technically, physically, and how it's responding, how it's healing so to speak," Jones said.

[RADIO HOST: "Is he able to grip the football now?"]

"No, not well enough to play," Jones responded.

Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has started three games in Prescott’s absence and won all three of them.

Sunday afternoon's game against the Rams kicks off at 3:25 p.m. on FOX 4.