Ankle limits Cowboys’ Prescott; QB says he’s fine for Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was limited in practice Thursday with a right ankle issue he said was caused by trying a different style of cleats.

Prescott said the ankle wouldn’t affect his status for the opener Sunday night at home against Tampa Bay and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Coverage on FOX 4

It’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired after the gruesome injury that ended Prescott’s 2020 season in Week 5. Prescott said he had worn a different style of cleats all of training camp.

"It’s just being very, very cautious," said Prescott, who said he didn’t twist the ankle. "Switching shoes today probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go. Promise that."

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty I Expand

Prescott missed almost all of the preseason last year with a shoulder injury, but was spectacular in the opener. He threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-29 loss to the Buccaneers, who got four TD passes from Brady.