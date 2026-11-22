The Brief Dak Prescott accounted for five touchdowns as the Cowboys defeated the Titans 51-30, scoring on every offensive possession before a final kneel-down. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both topped 100 receiving yards with a score, while Dallas recorded five sacks in its first game under defensive play-caller Mike Pettine. Dallas improved to 5-6 on the season with the home victory, while Tennessee dropped to 1-9.



Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans 51-30 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Dallas improved to 5-6, while Tennessee fell to 1-9.

Cowboys score on eight possessions

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: George Pickens #3 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Expand

What we know:

The Cowboys scored on every possession before a game-ending kneel-down, finishing with seven touchdowns and a field goal.

Running back Javonte Williams capped the Cowboys’ opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Cowboys’ two-point attempt failed, but KaVontae Turpin added a 22-yard touchdown run later in the first quarter to give Dallas a 13-3 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb for an 8-yard touchdown. With 4:08 remaining before halftime, wide receiver George Pickens caught a 10-yard score with 4:08 remaining before halftime.

The Cowboys defense limited the Titans to just three field goals in the first half, as Dallas took a 27-9 lead.

Dak stays in control

Dig deeper:

The Titans opened the second half with a touchdown drive aided by a 38-yard pass interference penalty against Cowboys rookie safety Caleb Downs. Titans quarterback Cam Ward finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the lead to 27-16. The 11-point lead only grew once the Cowboys answered with a 71-yard drive capped by a Prescott 11-yard touchdown pass.

Ward answered back by connecting with rookie receiver Carnell Tate for a 59-yard touchdown, bringing Tennessee within 34-23. Dallas responded again, this time with a 2-yard touchdown run by Prescott.

Brandon Aubrey then added a 49-yard field goal early in the fourth, extending the Cowboys’ lead to 44-23.

Tennessee threatened to narrow the deficit before Quinnen Williams stripped Ward on a sack deep in Dallas territory. Markquese Bell recovered the fumble and returned it 70 yards to the Titans’ 15-yard line. The takeaway set up Prescott’s fourth touchdown pass with 4:59 remaining.

Ward found Calvin Ridley for a 12-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left for Tennessee’s final points.

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Local perspective:

The victory came in Dallas’ first game since shifting defensive play-calling duties from coordinator Christian Parker to senior assistant Mike Pettine.

The Cowboys entered Sunday after allowing 46 points and 584 yards in a home loss to San Francisco. Today they allowed 346 yards against Tennessee and sacked Ward five times. Quinnen Williams and James Houston each recorded two sacks.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 22: James Houston #41 of the Dallas Cowboys sacks Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Cowboys held Tennessee to three field goals before halftime, though the Titans scored three touchdowns in the second half. Penalties still remained costly for Dallas, which was flagged 11 times for 128 yards.

Lamb, Pickens top 100 receiving yards

By the numbers:

Prescott completed 28 of 33 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. While Lamb caught 11 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown, Pickens added seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.

The Cowboys converted four of six third-down attempts and scored touchdowns on all six trips inside the red zone.

Titans running back, and former Dallas Cowboys running back, Tony Pollard rushed for 110 yards on 21 carries in his return to Arlington.