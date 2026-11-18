The Brief Goodwill Industries of Dallas is remodeling its Westmoreland location into Dallas Bins. The store will be open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Every pound of items purchased helps fund free job training and career services in North Texas.



Bargain hunters will soon have a new way to score deals.

Goodwill Industries of Dallas is remodeling its Westmoreland location into Dallas Bins, a wholesale-style thrift store opening to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

How the bins work

Racks of clothing for sale in Goodwill store, Denver, North Carolina. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What we know:

Shoppers dig through rotating bins instead of looking at individual price tags. Workers bring out new merchandise every 20 minutes.

Clothing and linens cost between $1.89 and $2.79 a pound, with the price dropping as the haul gets bigger.

Housewares sell for $1.29 a pound, and glassware is 79 cents a pound.

The store is at 3020 N. Westmoreland Road near Singleton Boulevard in West Dallas. Doors open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The first 250 shoppers on opening day receive a free Dallas Bins tote bag.

The SPCA of Texas mobile adoption unit and Ruthie's food truck will be outside the store from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A new option for local thrifters

Why you should care:

The store offers a low-cost inventory source for North Texas resellers and gives families an affordable way to shop for the holidays.

In addition to offering cheap finds, every pound of items purchased helps fund free job training and career services in North Texas.