Dak Prescott going into the season healthy and focused on winning

article

The Brief Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said the team has been laser-focused on winning a Super Bowl under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer's leadership. The 31-year-old is now the third-oldest player on the roster, and he has been in the NFL for 10 years. He's been spotted playing with his young daughter, MJ, on the field after practices this year. Prescott called his job a blessing and said he doesn't take it for granted.



The Dallas Cowboys are healthy. And even though there are questions regarding defensive star Micah Parsons’ contract, the team and quarterback Dak Prescott say they’re laser-focused on winning a Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott on Super Bowl Expectations

Prescott has struggled in the playoffs with a record of 2-5. But he said new head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear. This Cowboys team is focused on winning a Super Bowl.

"Schotty said it the first day we showed up. If you don’t want to win a Super Bowl or don’t think we can win a Super Bowl, then don’t come to Oxnard. And you’re in the wrong place. We know the standard when you wear the star. We know the expectations. And I credit Schotty for not shying away from it. I don’t think anyone’s ever heard my shying away from it. So, it’s just making sure everybody understands that," he said.

Prescott is going into this season healthy and ready to win a championship.

Related article

Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons

To get there, Prescott said he knows the team will need its best defensive player, who continues to be limited in practice as he negotiates a contract extension.

Prescott has been down that contract road with team owner Jerry Jones before.

"I mean, it’s an every-year conversation whether it’s myself, Zak Martin, CeeDee Lamb, now Micah Parsons. It’s part of it in a sense. Now, is it something that I wish any of us are going through? Absolutely not. But I think Micah’s doing a hell of job with it being here. He’s a great teammate, showing up, obviously not just on the field and being focused, but whether it being the comradery, hanging out, dinner, he’s not just doing it sign off and say, ‘Hey, Jerry, look at me.’ He wants to be out there practicing. And honestly, I’m glad he’s not. He can’t do that to himself. That’s the business of it. That’s the business of a hold-out. So I do think he’s taking some great steps at being here," he said.

Related article

Dak Prescott’s 10th Year

Image 1 of 3 ▼

It’s hard to believe that this is Prescott’s 10th NFL season.

When he first came to camp back in 2016 as a fourth-round pick, he was just trying to win a job. Thanks to injuries to Tony Romo and Kellen Moore, he ended up as the starter and still is.

At 31, he’s the third-oldest player on the roster. He also now has a family – two young daughters with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos.

Related article

In part because of experience and because of time lost to injury, Prescott said he appreciates the chance to play this game more than ever before.

"It’s a blessing more than anything. As I’ve said, it’s something I do not take for granted one bit, whether it be the time in the dining hall, whether it be the locker room, or obviously out there on the practice field. Just getting to end practice and knowing at this stage of life getting to spend it with my daughter and my fiancée out there on the field, that’s what says 10 more than anything," he said. "You know, as being a young guy, watching the older guys play with their kids afterward and just understanding that’s where I’m at now. I’m super, super thankful. I don’t take a moment of it lightly. I’m just thankful to be where I am."