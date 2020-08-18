Cowboys WR Drew Pearson named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021

article

Dallas Cowboys standout wide receiver Drew Pearson is the sole nominee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's senior committee for the class of 2021.

"Thank you for the call. You made my day, and you made my life," an emotional Pearson said near the end of a call from Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker on Tuesday. "How can I thank you? I'm crying, and I haven't cried in a long time. Happy tears. I've been waiting for this call for so long."

An undrafted free agent, Pearson played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, making three All-Pro teams. He has 489 receptions for 7,822 yards (16 yards per catch).

A member of the All-Decade Team of the 1970s, Pearson played in 22 playoff games, making 68 catches and scoring eight touchdowns. The 1977 Cowboys won the championship, with Pearson leading the NFL in receiving yards (870) that season.

Pearson has been continuously snubbed by the Hall, most notably earlier this year when he emotionally reacted after being left out of the Hall's Centennial class.

Pearson is the only member of the NFL's 1970s All-Decade team not in the Hall of Fame.

Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, was nominated in the new coaches category, while Pearson is a senior nominee.

Both Flores and Pearson will be considered for induction at the hall's selection committee meeting the day before the Super Bowl. To be elected, each must receive 80% of the 48-member votes.

A total of 18 finalists will be considered: Flores, Pearson, a contributor (to be nominated Aug. 25), and 15 modern-era players to be determined later this year and in January.

The Class of 2021 will be formally enshrined on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.