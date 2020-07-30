Cowboys won’t offer season tickets for 2020 season

article

The Dallas Cowboys announced they will not sell season tickets for the 2020 season in order to limit capacity inside AT&T Stadium.

The team said the decision was made in order to follow the social distancing policies set by the NFL and the Centers for Disease Control due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Current season ticket holders will be given the option to either purchase single-game tickets for 2020 or get credit for season tickets in 2021.

The Cowboys said these season ticket holders will get first priority when it comes the limited number of seats at AT&T Stadium, although their seats may not be the same as their normal seats.

The single-game tickets that have already been sold through officially licensed NFL channels will be canceled. Fans who purchased those seats will be given a refund or credit.