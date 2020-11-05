Cowboys want more experienced QB for game against Steelers

article

The Dallas Cowboys say they want a more experienced quarterback to start Sunday’s game in Arlington against Pittsburgh.

Rookie Ben Dinucci appeared overwhelmed in his first start this past Sunday in Philadelphia.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy said this week he’ll turn to one of his more experienced quarterbacks to replace backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who was out on concussion protocol and is now on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Cooper Rush was Dak Prescott’s backup for three seasons and former Southern Methodist University quarterback Garrett Gilbert has bounced around in the NFL.

“I just felt with the opponent we’re playing we need more experience at that position. Obviously, Garrett Gilbert’s been here for a couple weeks. He’s had a chance to play in preseason games and just has more experience. And it’s different with Cooper. He played last year and Kellen Moore has a lot of confidence there. So we’re going to let those guys go through the week, then make a decision,” McCarthy said.

Whoever starts at quarterback for the 2-6 Cowboys will face one of the NFL’s top defenses from the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.