Cowboys sign former All-Pro tackle Jason Peters

Just days before the start of the regular season the Dallas Cowboys are fortifying their offensive line.

The Cowboys signed offensive tackle Jason Peters to the team's practice squad after meeting with the 40-year-old player last week.

Cowboys fans know Peters well, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-2020. Last year, Peters started 15 games for the Chicago Bears.

Head coach Mike McCarthy says the 9-time Pro Bowler is expected to practice Monday.

The offensive line has been a concern for the Cowboys since left tackle Tyron Smith went down with a hamstring injury.

"This is about adding depth," McCarthy said about the Peters signing at a press conference on Monday.

The Cowboys head coach said Peters will be brought along slowly.

Rookie Tyler Smith is likely to start at left tackle for the season opener Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.