Cowboys release kicker as first preseason game approaches

It is game week for the Dallas Cowboys and ahead of this Saturday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars the team is making a roster move at an important position.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters in Oxnard on Monday that the team has released kicker Tristan Vizcaino.

Vizcaino had a disappointing camp while he competed with former USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey.

On Saturday during a scrimmage situation eachkicker had a chance to boot it in a game-like situation.

Aubrey fared slightly better going 1 for 3 in a critical drill while Vizcaino missed all three of his attempts.

In 8 padded practices, Aubrey is 26 for 35 while Vizcaino was 22 of 35, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

The 28-year-old Aubrey played soccer at Notre Dame before kicking in the USFL for Birmingham the last two seasons.

"We felt that it was an opportunity to give Brandon a majority of the reps, but as far as another kicker, competition, we're always open to that," said McCarthy.

Another player personnel move in Oxnard on Monday, rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker practiced for the first time.

He had been out with a foot injury.