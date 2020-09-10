Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says his older brother, Jace, died of suicide

article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's older brother, Jace, died at the age of 31 in April, and Dak has revealed that Jace died of suicide.

Dak and his brother, Tad, opened up about Jace's death in an interview with “In Depth with Graham Bensinger.”

Dak said his mother’s colon cancer was a "heavy burden" on Jace, as he spent a lot of time with her before her death in 2013.

Dak said he was experiencing his own problems with of anxiety and depression when he learned of his brother’s death.

Dak encouraged people dealing with depression to seek help and don't be afraid to open up to family.

“He had a lot of tough things, and my sense of saying that is it showed me how vulnerable we have to be as humans, how open we have to be," Dak said. "Because our adversities, our struggles, what we go through is always gonna be too much for ourselves and maybe too much for even one or two people, but never too much for a community or too much for people in the family that you love. So you have to share these things.”