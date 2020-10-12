Cowboys QB Dak Prescott recovering after ankle surgery Sunday night

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is recovering after surgery Sunday night due to a gruesome ankle injury sustained against the New York Giants.

Prescott was hurt at the end of a run in the third quarter, his right ankle bending awkwardly as defensive back Logan Ryan's right foot made contact with it as the two went to the turf.

Prescott’s surgery was performed by a specialist, Gene Curry, the team said. Officials told ESPN that the procedure went “very well.” Prescott was able to leave the hospital on Monday and go home.

Prescott will not play the rest of this season and his recovery is expected to take four to six months. Prescott has never missed a start in four-plus seasons with the Cowboys, a mark that will end this weekend.

Stephen Jones, Cowboys executive vice president, said in an interview with 105.3 FM The Fan on Monday that the organization believes Prescott can come back and return to action for the 2021 season.

"He's our future. He's special. If anyone can overcome anything, it would be Dak. This is something that our doctors feel good that he'll overcome and come back better than ever,” Jones said.

Stephen said that he and owner Jerry Jones spoke with Dak before his surgery on Sunday night and they are disappointed his season ended in such a tough way.

"He's our heartbeat. Just to lose him, just really just kills you in terms of deep down," Jones said.

Former Bengals and TCU QB Andy Dalton came in for Prescott on Sunday and will be Dallas’ starter for the remainder of the 2020 season.

