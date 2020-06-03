Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to police training, racial equality advocacy

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Wednesday pledged to donate $1 million toward police training and racial equality advocacy.

Prescott made the announcement in a four-part statement he posted to his Instagram. It’s his first comments since the death of George Floyd touched off protests and civil unrest across the nation.

“We will clean our streets and our communities not only of the looting and violence, but most importantly the racism, racial-profiling, and hate!” he said.

Prescott directly addressed police officers, saying that he had the “utmost respect” for them, but then said officers have to do better as a whole.

“How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your own ranks don’t abide by it? You need to hold your own accountable! Each of you are as guilty as the men who stood beside Derek Chauvin if you do not stand up against the system racism plaguing our police forces nationwide. TAKE ACTION,” Prescott wrote in a section titled Black Lives Matter.

“As long as cops continue to profile blacks as a threat, cops will continue to be perceived as untrustworthy. You have to CHANGE YOURSELF before you can ask anyone else to change!”

Prescott also decried the looting and violence that has taken place in the past week, saying they are not the answer to the problem.

Prescott said as a “Black Multiracial American” he is with the protesters who are trying to make change.