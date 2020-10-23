Cowboys player thanks first ESL teacher for changing his life

article

A Dallas Cowboys player thanked his former teacher for putting him on a path to success.

Practice squad linebacker Azur Kamara, who is on injured reserve, surprised his first United States teacher in a Zoom call this week.

Kamara was just 10 years old when he came to Phoenix as a refugee from the Ivory Coast of Africa. He spoke French and very little English.

Teacher Margaret Bradley gave him a French-English dictionary and a soccer ball. Kamara said it changed his life.

“You know, it’s... it made me to the man I am today,” he said.

“I didn’t even realize he was new to the country. I just thought he was new to my classroom and I just wanted, I don’t want any students to feel not welcomed,” said Bradley, an ESL teacher from Arizona.

She said she now uses Kamara’s story to inspire her current students.

She also said she’ll cheer for the Cowboys as long as he’s on the roster.