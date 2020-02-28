Cowboys not closing the door on Dez Bryant

article

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admits he's been thinking about bringing back receiver Dez Bryant.

During a Thursday interview, Jones said the team has not ruled out the possibility.

Bryant has been working out but has not played in an NFL game since 2017 and said he would love to return to the Cowboys.

“I have not talked to Dez directly. I’ve been thinking about it in the shower. I have been. I have been. I’m not dismissing it. I don’t want to make it sound like it should be dismissed by saying that. I’m thinking about it,” Jones said.

The Dallas Morning News is citing sources saying the Cowboys may send vice president of player personnel Will McClay to see Bryant work out.