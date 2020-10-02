Cowboys must stop turning over the ball to get season on track

article

The Cowboys want to use the next three games to get their season on track.

Quarterback Dak Prescott says the turnovers must stop. He’s already thrown two interceptions and lost two fumbles this season.

But the Cowboys are also one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Sunday the Cleveland Browns are at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It’s the first of three straight home games.

And Prescott said playing in front of actual fans will help.

“It’s a huge difference. But I don’t know if it has a direct impact on the field. But it’s a huge difference from the atmosphere from big plays. You talk about plays and momentum. Um, when you have a ground you hear them. And obviously, when you don’t that’s just a lack of. You got to create that within your team. You have to create that within yourself. So obviously being back in Dallas, having the fan base that we have, being able to have fans come to support us first hand is going to make a huge difference,” he said.

Advertisement

The Cowboys and the Cleveland Brown play Sunday at noon on FOX 4.