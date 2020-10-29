Cowboys make changes to prepare for the Eagles

article

The Cowboys are making changes before Sunday night’s game in Philadelphia.

The team released defensive back Daryl Worley and defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

Owner Jerry Jones said Poe was 30 pounds overweight and not playing well. He refused to say if Poe’s kneeling during the national anthem was a factor.

Linebacker Sean Lee, center Joe Looney and All-Pro guard Zack Martin are expected to return Sunday.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to still be out after a concussion. Rookie Ben Dinucci will start against Philly.

"Ben's been up here, relentlessly here in the last 48 hours. So he's poured everything in that he personally can into this opportunity that may be in front of him. So he'll get pretty much all the work this week because I don't see Andy coming back at the end of the week at the earliest," Head Coach Mike McCarthy said.

The 2-5 Cowboys play the 2-4 Eagles Sunday at noon.

The game is on FOX 4.