Cowboys look to slay past demons against Packers on Sunday Night Football

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will play their Week 6 matchup on Sunday, October 18, at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. Dallas needs a bounce back performance after dropping their last game to the previously-winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. The Cowboys have not beaten the Packers since 2016, when Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was a rookie.



The Cowboys have had ten days to wipe off the memory of their embarrassing loss in Week 5, and now hope to turn the page against a team they have struggled to beat in recent years.

Dallas Cowboys (2-3) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-2)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Javonte Williams #33 of the Dallas Cowboys runs against Colby Wooden #96 of the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter in the game at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Re Expand

What we know:

On Sunday, October 18, the Dallas Cowboys will face the Green Bay Packers in a Week 6 matchup at Lambeau Field.

The game will be broadcast on NBC's Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m.

The teams last played on September 28, 2025, when the teams battled to a 40-40 tie after overtime.

Cowboys outlook

Local perspective:

The last time the Cowboys took the field, they suffered a shocking loss to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that had not won a game.

Now, the team has had ten days to shake off that shock and move on to the Packers.

The team expects to get Joey Porter Jr. back for this week's game. The recent trade acquisition missed last week's game with an illness.

Dallas is giving up 27.2 points per game this year, continuing a troubling trend of defensive struggles from last season.

Former Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary is now a Cowboy, and takes on his prior team for the first time.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys embraces Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers after a tie game in overtime at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Packers outlook

The other side:

The Packers are coming off a big win over the rival Bears, pushing them to 3-2 for the 2026 season.

Dallas has had trouble winning in Green Bay, and against the Packers in general. Dak Prescott was a rookie the last time the Cowboys beat the Packers in 2016.

Since then, the Cowboys have dropped three regular-season games, two playoff games, and played to a tie with the NFC North squad.

It remains to be seen if Micah Parsons will play in this game. Parsons was traded by the Cowboys to the Packers before last season after beginning his career in historic fashion in Dallas.

What's next:

The Week 6 game between the Cowboys and Packers will kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.